Afterpay and New York Fashion Week announce NYFW Unlocked schedule

Payment technology company Afterpay has announced its New York Fashion Week events calendar, bringing a new world of accessibility for consumers nationwide.

Over the course of this NYFW season, Afterpay will be host to a number of online and offline activities that allow viewers and consumers to interact with fashion week through live shopping experiences and interactive events. Consumers will also be able to use the ‘See-Now-Buy-Now’ tech at a number of shows giving them the ability to shop the collections from their couch.

The week kicks off with Afterpay’s Dropshop located in Times Square, combining Snapchat technology with the Dropshop concept. Launched in April, Dropshop allows Afterpay customers early access to purchase limited edition collections, with virtual try-ons through the use of Snapchat augmented reality. Afterpay will be bringing the concept to the streets of New York, with a physical shopping event in a Dropshop way.

Throughout the course of NYFW and beyond, consumers can also attend the House of Afterpay, a pop-up store with a number of exclusive products on offer. It will also be home to educational talks and styling workshops, designed to get the consumer involved in the retail experience. Other events will include celebrity styling sessions, an Empire State Building light change and an Afterpay after party.

Co-founder and co-CEO of Afterpay Nick Molnar said in a statement: “This September, Afterpay is championing the city that never sleeps, igniting New York City retail and opening fashion to the consumer in a way that has never been done before. With a week of interactive events, Afterpay is proud to support New York City’s economy and jumpstart a fresh future for the fashion industry across the globe.”