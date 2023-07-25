AG names Glenn McMahon first chief executive officer

Denim and knitwear brand AG has announced the appointment of Glenn McMahon, who will take on the title of being the LA label’s first chief executive officer.

McMahon will report directly to the company’s owner and founder, Yul Ku, who commented in a release: “Glenn brings a wealth of experience to our executive team and is the right commercial leader for this time in our business.

“Glenn has deep subject matter expertise coupled with decades of executive leadership, he has successfully led brands through periods of rapid growth and transformational change. We welcome his leadership as we continue to invest in the future of the company.”

Over his career, McMahon has garnered a range of leadership experience at a number of leading fashion houses, including the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Liz Claiborne, Donna Karan and Giorgio Armani.

He also led the sale of St. John Knits, where he had been CEO, to Lanvin Fashion Group, after which he went on to become a consultant for founders, listed companies and private equity firms to help transform consumer goods businesses.

All of these roles have allowed McMahon to gain the reputation of a cross-functional executive.

Speaking on his appointment, McMahon said: “I have had the extraordinary opportunity throughout my career to work for owners and founders of leading global fashion houses and I am incredibly honoured to be working with Ku and the team at AG to continue to build on the brand’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, strong market presence and rich heritage.”