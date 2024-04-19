Agilitas to design and distribute Lotto products in India, Australia and South Africa

WHP Global has announced a new long-term licence for Lotto with Agilitas Sports.

Through this licence, WHP said in a release, Agilitas will have the exclusive rights to design, manufacture, promote, and distribute the Lotto brand in India, Australia, and soon in South Africa.

Commenting on the development, Stanley Silverstein, chief commercial officer at WHP Global said: "Agilitas dedicated focus on the sportswear industry, and a profound belief in India's promising future as well as other markets like Australia and South Africa, is in line with our core mission of growing the Lotto brand globally."

Speaking on the partnership, Abhishek Ganguly, co-founder & CEO of Agilitas Sports added: "Through this licence agreement, we will build and implement state-of-the-art manufacturing, cutting-edge technology, and design innovation for Lotto for its product development, in addition to marketing and retailing of the brand."

Agilitas, recently acquired Indian footwear manufacturer Mochiko that has scaled up its production and manufacturing solutions. With an aim to launch by early 2025, Agilitas plans a multi-category offering in footwear, apparel, accessories, and sports equipment. Mochiko has established a dedicated factory in Noida to manufacture Lotto product range.

Agilitas will distribute Lotto products through D2C online channels, brand EBOs, shop-in-shops with retail partners and online marketplaces from its first year of launch.