Agnes Landau named chief marketing officer at Shiseido US in team reshuffle

As part of a team rejig in North America, Shiseido has announced the appointment of Agnes Landau to the newly created role of chief marketing officer Shiseido US.

Landau has previously held key positions and leadership roles at the likes of The Estée Lauder Companies, MAC Cosmetics North America, Darphin and Clinique.

In this new position, she will join the company’s leadership team. The group’s portfolio brands in the region include Nars, Drunk Elephant, Shiseido, the Issey Miyake fragrance and Clé de Peau Beauté.

In a post on LinkedIn, Landau announced her appointment stating: “I am happy to share that I have joined Shiseido for the newly created role of chief marketing officer for all brands in the US.

“I thank Ron Gee for giving me this opportunity and I look forward to working with the outstanding Shiseido team and with these beautiful brands.”

Alongside Landau, the company has also named Louanne McGrory as chief commercial officer US, in another newly created role, while Antonio Andrade has been appointed president, Shiseido Canada and LATAM. Additionally, Mary Gerzema will take on the role of EVP, marketing intelligence and consumer engagement.

The appointments come months after the Japanese skincare company announced an overhaul of its executive leadership team, starting with a new group president and COO, revealed to be Kentaro Fujiwara.

From January 1, 2023, former president Masahiko Uotani stepped down from the position, and instead took on the title of representative director, chairman and CEO.