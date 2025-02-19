Ahlem secures investment from 1686 Partners

Luxury eyewear brand Ahlem, headquartered in Los Angeles, has secured its first outside investor with Luxembourg-based private equity firm 1686 Partners, which specialises in purpose-driven lifestyle companies.

In a statement, Ahlem said that 1686 Partners' investment will support the brand's expansion globally, enhancing the eyewear brand’s retail presence, client services, wholesale operations, marketing initiatives and production capacity.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, with Ahlem stating that with the backing of 1686 Partners, the brand can start “a new era of growth building on a legacy of strong values and exceptional craftsmanship”.

Ahlem Paris boutique Credits: Ahlem by Mickaël A. Bandassak

The move follows Ahlem’s appointment of Enrico Sanavia as its global chief executive officer in January. Sanavia, a seasoned executive within the luxury eyewear industry, joined the luxury eyewear brand known for its handcrafted frames and sustainable ethos from Thelios, the eyewear division of LVMH Group.

He has been tasked with doubling the luxury eyewear brand’s business within three years and establishing Ahlem “as the most recognised and respected luxury eyewear company in the world”.

The brand celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2024 and is looking to strengthen its position in its key markets, including the US, France and Japan, as well as develop its presence in the Middle East and Latin America.

Ahlem Manai-Platt, founder and creative director of Ahlem, said in a statement: “We are delighted to join forces with the team at 1686 Partners, whose uncompromising principles around responsible growth prove it is possible for companies to develop with integrity.

“I’ve always run my business on intuition, and after meeting with the team I knew that this would not just be an investor relationship but a partnership of unified vision. We share the same priority: To build a meaningful and enduring legacy.”

Ahlem SS25 campaign Credits: Ahlem

Founded in 2014, Ahlem offers eyewear centred around a timeless aesthetic with an emphasis on craftsmanship. In the past five years, the brand has seen its sales double and has opened new retail ateliers in Paris and San Francisco to join its flagship stores in Venice Beach and New York City. The brand has had high-profile collaborations with musicians Leon Bridges and Beck, Vogue editor Jorden Bickham and GQ’s fashion director at large Mobolaji Dawodu, as well as philanthropic organisations such as (RED).