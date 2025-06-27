AI-powered fashion agent Gensmo secures 60 million dollars in funding

Just months after its launch in December 2024, AI-powered fashion agent Gensmo has closed on a seed funding round amounting to over 60 million dollars.

The financing “signals that investors deeply believe in the company’s mission to bring real AI innovation to the fashion e-commerce world”, Gensmo said in a release.

The US-based company, which operates from offices in New York, Los Angeles, the Bay Area and Seattle, serves as a platform that utilises AI models to transform preferences into shoppable recommendations.

Its tech, available to users via an app, combines personalised recommendations with virtual try-on models and custom fashion aesthetics, while connecting to e-commerce platforms and independent boutiques.

In a statement, Gensmo founder and CEO, Ning Hu, who had previously served as VP at Alibaba, said: “Our goal is not to make people more productive. It’s about helping them feel good in what they wear and more sure about their own taste.”

Gensmo has already garnered interest on the consumer-front via its beta testing, in which it helped to generate 10 million style matches and indexed 100 million fashion products, according to its press release.

Through its app, users can receive inspiration based on their prior preferences and desired aesthetics, with the AI to learn as it goes.