AI start-up ChatBlu raises 500,000 US dollars in pre-seed funding

London-based artificial intelligence start-up ChatBlu, which bills itself as the first autonomous AI agent for multi-platform inventory management, has raised 500,000 US dollars in pre-seed funding.

The round was led by Matador Venture Capital, with participation from angel investors associated with Google and Amazon Web Services.

The funding will support ChatBlu’s product development and go-to-market rollout, which is planned for September 2025. Initially, the AI technology will serve English-speaking markets, with expansion into the Hispanic e-commerce sector planned for 2026.

The start-up, founded by 20-year-olds Kristian Lukauskis and Alexander Dillon, aims to solve a widespread pain point in digital commerce: syncing listings, managing stock, and adjusting pricing across storefronts like Shopify, Amazon, Etsy, and WooCommerce by enabling store owners to issue simple, natural-language commands for all backend tasks autonomously across channels.

Industry research estimates that poor inventory coordination results in 1.8 trillion US dollars in lost revenue for retailers every year. ChatBlu’s team believes its product can help merchants increase conversion rates by up to 20 percent through intelligent listing optimisation and real-time inventory control.

Dillon said in a statement: “E-commerce has evolved, but inventory management hasn’t kept up. ChatBlu is here to change that and set a new standard for how stores operate across platforms.”

The company was developed within the 2024–2025 cohort of the Genoa Entrepreneurship School, a European accelerator programme that boasts a 75 percent funding success rate.