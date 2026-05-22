AI styling platform Vêtir raises 5.5 million dollars in Series A funding

Vêtir has secured 5.5 million dollars in a first close of its Series A funding round, giving the business a valuation of 150 million dollars as it expands its AI-powered wardrobe and styling platform. The round was backed by investors including Laidlaw & Company, alongside luxury-focused family offices and strategic partners.

Former Mytheresa executive Jemma Plaue has joined as SVP, global styling and strategy as Vêtir expands its luxury clienteling operations. The company also confirmed new advisory appointments including Stephanie Horton, senior director of global commerce at Google, and Nina Garcia, editor-in-chief of Elle and Project Runway judge.

Vêtir describes its platform as an AI-powered “wardrobe operating system” designed for luxury consumers, combining wardrobe management, personalised styling and commerce into one platform. The company said its technology acts as a persistent digital stylist, learning from users’ wardrobes, travel, purchasing habits and preferences.

The business reported 200 percent month-on-month organic user growth, more than 3,500 percent growth in B2B clients and ninefold year-on-year revenue growth, while average order values further exceed 2,500 dollars.

The new funding intends to aid in the accelerated development of Vêtir's personalisation engine, while also contributing to the expansion of its global presence and the further integration of enterprise partners from luxury fashion.

The platform's founder and CEO, Kate Davidson Hudson, said: "As Vêtir grows, we've been very deliberate in how we've built both the product and the company. The focus is on building intelligence around the wardrobe itself—well beyond a traditional shopping interface.

"With our lead investors now in place, we've kept a small portion of the round open for a few strategic partners who can add real value as we continue to scale globally."