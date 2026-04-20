Aiayu achieves 22 percent growth in gross profit in 2025
Danish clothing and lifestyle brand Aiayu achieved a 22 percent increase in gross profit in 2025, according to a press release. Gross profit increased from 3.8 million euros (4.47 million dollars) in 2024 to 4.64 million euros in 2025. Net profit after tax rose in the same period from 740,000 euros to 970,000 euros.
Equity grew from 3.7 million euros to 4.2 million euros and cash and cash equivalents increased from 1.4 million euros to 2.38 million euros. The average number of employees increased from 31 to 36. Revenue figures were not shared.
The company, founded by Maria Høgh Heilmann, focuses on clothing and lifestyle products based on natural materials and works with two collections per year. In 2025, Aiayu invested in wholesale relationships, digital performance and the further development of its own e-commerce platform, according to the press release.
Aiayu was founded in 2005 and is based in Copenhagen. The brand has three stores in Copenhagen and one in Aarhus and is sold internationally through selected retail partners.
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