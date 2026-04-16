Aisle to algorithm: David's Bridal CEO talks transformation strategy

For Kelly Cook, it has been a busy first year as CEO of David’s Bridal. Since taking up the helm position, Cook has enacted a number of initiatives under the transformation strategy, ‘Aisle to Algorithm’, intended to reposition the company as a digital-first global resource for independent boutiques and enterprise accounts targeting the modern-day bride.

The identity shift has seen David’s Bridal move beyond simply serving as a retailer and into an “AI-powered marketplace, media network and planning ecosystem”. Recent launches have included ‘Pearl Planner’, an AI-driven wedding planning agent; ‘Travel by David’s’, a platform for customers to plot out wedding-related trips; an ambassador programme to scale creator-led commerce; and ‘Breaking Bridal’, an original video series covering the weddings of modern couples.

Within its retail network, the company has also applied a future-centric approach, striving for an asset-light model with a vertically integrated supply chain. Its newest store concept, ‘Diamonds & Pearls’, has been established as a premiumised, omnichannel experience now operating from two locations. A recent expansion into Mexico, meanwhile, is carving out a path for broader international growth, after what was described as a “replicable” shop-in-shop format was introduced to the country’s Liverpool retail destination.

David's Bridal partners with Kynah. Credits: David's Bridal.

In terms of collection, both curation and diversification have been central to the strategy. A renewed exclusive partnership with Vera Wang Bridal, for example, was the beginning of an eventual shift into wholesale for David’s Bridal, which last month established a dedicated division for this arm. The debut of a menswear collection last year, as well as a more recent venture into Indian bridal through a partnership with designer Kynah reflect the potential of emerging markets the company is tapping into to broaden its consumer base.

Collectively, the far-reaching strategy seems to address nearly all touchpoints of a couple’s wedding planning process, while also taking into account the evolving needs of the modern bride. “We have fundamentally moved from a legacy retailer to a high-velocity media content, entertainment, and technology engine,” Cook stated last month. To get more insight, FashionUnited spoke to Cook to discuss the intricacies of David’s Bridal accelerated transformation and what the executive has in store for the future.

On Indian bridal expansion

What led to the decision to enter the Indian bridal market, and why was it a strategic priority for the business now?

At David’s, we exist for magical moments. All of them. We want to serve every bride, everywhere. In doing our research, we were so inspired by the Indian brides, the celebrations, the traditions - not to mention the absolute beauty of the gowns themselves. The weddings unfold over several days, not as a single event, but as a rich tapestry of love, tradition, and togetherness. From the joyful rhythms of the sangeet and the intricate henna patterns painted during the mehndi, to the solemn vows exchanged around the sacred fire, every moment is filled with intention and emotion. That is what David’s is all about.

We knew we needed to serve her. It was a massive opportunity we couldn’t ignore. We partnered with Kynah because their couture-inspired, culturally rooted designs are exactly what the modern global bride and wedding guest is looking for. As I always say, if cauliflower can become pizza, anything can happen and David’s can certainly become the ultimate destination for every culture’s "I do".

How does this expansion fit into your broader vision for cultural inclusivity, and are there other segments where you see similar growth opportunities?

Our "Aisle to Algorithm" strategy is about transforming from a traditional retailer into a marketplace platform for every bride and every celebration style. We’re bridging culture and commerce by bringing luxury and accessibility to fast-growing segments. We’re already expanding into men’s tuxedos through Generation Tux and formalwear for Quinceañeras and homecoming. We’re not just checking boxes; we’re breaking them.

On wholesale expansion

What early indicators showed that your wholesale expansion can complement direct retail as a significant revenue driver, and how is your vertically integrated model helping scale this globally?

The early indicators are very strong. Our wholesale clients are blown away. We can offer them tremendous margin opportunities while providing exquisite, luxurious designer gowns and dresses. We can do this because we own our design centers and production.

Vera Wang Bride. Credits: David's Bridal.

We also maintain a “tariff-resistant” production environment due to the vast global operations. We can pivot quickly to “tariff-friendly” environments - these savings, coupled with our vast scale, enables us to pass along better margins to our wholesale clients. One of our first small business partners told us we were saving them double digits on margin. When you can deliver industry-leading margins and faster fulfillment, wholesale isn't just a side hustle - it's a global engine.

How do you ensure that supporting independent boutiques through wholesale doesn’t dilute your own brand equity or differentiation?

The strategy is different. We win when we serve a bride - whether she buys it directly from us, one of our many marketplace partners, from DoorDash, or one of our boutique clients.

Better yet, all of our partners can maintain exclusivity. Our initial wholesale offering features capsule collections from iconic names like Vera Wang Bride, Oleg Cassini, Viola Chan Couture, Galina Signature, and more, that are developed specifically for wholesale partners—you won’t find these exact gowns in our own stores. We want to provide stunning gowns to all brides, whether they buy from us or an amazing boutique partner, while keeping our own retail experience distinct.

On the Diamonds & Pearls retail concept

A year on from the launch of Diamonds & Pearls, how is this elevated concept affecting in-store conversion, customer lifetime value, and online engagement?

The response has been electric. Brides are head-over-heels for the boutique-style environment and personalised styling, especially for exclusive designers like Marchesa. It validates our vision that today’s bride wants a "tech sandwich": high-tech digital tools on the front end during inspiration and the back end while planning, but a high-touch, sacred experience when she’s standing in front of that mirror.

Diamonds & Pearls store. Credits: David's Bridal.

How are you using insights from this tech-enabled, high-touch retail model to guide where and how you scale, and how does the integration of couture-level products with AI-driven personalisation shift the store’s role from a point of sale to a hub of discovery and engagement?

Diamonds & Pearls is our laboratory for the future. By using AI like Pearl Planner to handle the 300-task planning "headache," the store stops being a place of transaction and starts being a place of magic. We’re using data to de-stress the bride so she can focus on the dream, not the spreadsheet.

On Mexico and beyond

How does the shop-in-shop model in Mexico complement or extend your elevated retail strategy, and what early insights from this partnership are shaping your approach to global customer acquisition and localised merchandising?

Our Shop-in-Shop model with Liverpool is exceeding our expectations. Our Shop-in-Shop brides are not only the “household CEOs” making all of the brand decisions for the family, but also at an age which is desirable for partners: 24 years old on average.

Shopify powered in-store screens. Credits: David's Bridal.

We are excited to bring this model to more and more of our department store partners. Our franchise locations in Mexico and our expansion into international wholesale are all part of our growth strategy. It allows us to scale our brand and our vertically integrated production platform to new markets without the heavy overhead of traditional expansion.

With the launch of Breaking Bridal, what role does original programming play in driving measurable business outcomes, and how do you see David’s evolving its content ecosystem as you expand further into entertainment?

Breaking Bridal is where bingeable storytelling meets commerce. We’re reaching 20 million viewers a month across our Pearl Media Network. Each episode is connected back to our planning tools and shoppable moments. Inspiration fuels planning, planning fuels purchasing, and purchasing fuels the community—that’s the flywheel that drives real growth.

Looking across your newer ventures, from wholesale and retail innovation to cultural expansion, which do you expect will most significantly redefine David’s Bridal over the next three years, and are there other unexpected opportunities on the horizon?

Our agentic AI, specifically Pearl Planner, is the real game-changer. It’s turning us from a dress retailer into a tech-enabled planning partner for the entire 70 billion dollar wedding market. In the future, a bride will give us a few prompts, we’ll build a fully immersive AR wedding, and she’ll hit one button to buy it all. Done.

David’s Bridal's new retail concept, ‘Diamond & Pearls’, in Delray Beach, Florida Credits: David’s Bridal

On leadership and teamwork

You stepped into the CEO role at a pivotal moment. What has surprised you most about the business or the customer over the past year? How has your leadership approach evolved as you’ve guided the company through a significant transformation?

I started on April Fool’s Day, but the transformation has been no joke! I was surprised by how ready this industry was for a revolution. But I was mostly so incredibly energised by a team of dream makers, our employees, who want to set this industry on fire. They are bold, strategic, passionate and unapologetic about serving her - and pivoting a 75-year old retailer into a global retail, media, AI, and planning marketplace.

Internally, how have you brought teams along on this shift from a traditional retailer to a more tech- and media-driven company? What has been the biggest cultural change inside the organisation as you move toward an ‘Aisle to Algorithm’ model?

It’s all about the "servant’s heart" - you approach every conversation, every interaction, every conflict with: how can I serve her or serve the person who is?

Generation Tux x David's Bridal. Credits: David's Bridal.

Talent is everything. Getting the right talent is sort of like assembling Ikea furniture - if you pick the wrong part, nothing fits, and someone ends up crying.

I tell my team - if you look around your circle and you aren’t inspired, then you don’t have a circle, you have a cage. We take what we do seriously, but not ourselves. No egos. Just a fun, focused, fearless team.

What does success look like for you, not just financially, but in how brides and partners experience the brand? On a more personal level, what excites you most about redefining a brand like David’s Bridal for a new generation?

More happiness, more kindness, more joy. That’s what wakes me up every day. The world is running on three percent battery, caffeine, and too much bad news. People fussing at each other online, traffic making us question our will to live, and news treating every Tuesday like it’s the apocalypse.

We need more happiness. More kindness. More joy. Real, stupid, contagious joy! One of the only things still free! You can give it away all day and somehow you end up with more of it. It’s like magic, except it actually works.

David’s exists for magical moments. It’s a fantastic business to be in. We remember how we make each other feel. Ridiculously kind. Laugh louder. Dance badly in public. Ha! Just typing this answer puts a huge smile on my face!

We want brides to feel completely supported from the moment she gets engaged to the moment she forms her new household. What excites me is proving that a 75-year-old legacy brand can reinvent itself and win. We’re just getting started!

This article was conducted in writing.