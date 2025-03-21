Alanui co-founders repurchase stake in brand from Farfetch’s New Guards Group

Carlotta and Nicolò Oddi, the co-founders of Alanui, have regained their majority stake in the Italian knitwear brand that had been held by New Guards Group (NGG), a Milanese production and distribution company owned by Farfetch.

Upon the transaction’s completion, Alanui will independently manage its business, from operations to distribution. While Carlotta retains the position of creative director, Nicolò will continue to serve as chief executive officer.

Starting from the spring/summer 2026 season, Alanui’s men’s and women’s collections are to be directly distributed by the brand from a Milan-based showroom.

In regards to future plans, a joint statement by the co-founders read: “We are working on many exciting projects that are aimed to boost our international visibility.

“Leveraging on our strong positioning in the luxury segment, we aim to organically expand our business with a strong attention to preserve the most exquisite quality that is deeply associated with Alanui.”

NGG acquired a majority stake in Alanui back in late 2017, putting it in the leagues of the group’s portfolio brands Palm Angels and Ambush. Later, however, NGG fell into financial difficulties following the acquisition of its parent company Farfetch by South Korea’s Coupang, which set out to focus largely on Farfetch’s e-tail business, making NGG’s future uncertain.

Media speculation that NGG had been unable to pay royalties amounting to around 300 million dollars to its business partner, Authentic Brands Group, was followed by news that it had filed for bankruptcy protection in Italy. The process allows the company to remain active on the market while moving forward with a restructuring.