Alexa Chung to close namesake label

TV personality and model turned designer Alexa Chung is closing her eponymous fashion label, AlexaChung due to challenging retail conditions.

Chung, the brand’s founder and creative director, took to her Instagram to share with fans that she has been winding down operations at her fashion line for the past few months, following the strain the pandemic had put on the label.

“It was beyond an honour to be able to create my dream wardrobe, and I would like to thank our wonderful customers for the love you sent our way — you have great taste,” added Chung on social media. “The experience of setting up and being at the helm of my own company has been rewarding and frequently joyful, but the last couple of years have been challenging for small independent businesses and ours is no exception.”

Alexa Chung winds down eponymous brand AlexaChung

Chung added: “The decision to close was not taken lightly, not least because I am so grateful for the passion and creativity the team at AlexaChung brought with them every day and the faith everyone involved had in this endeavour. I am so proud of the company we became.”

AlexaChung, founded in 2017, was launched as a reflection of Chung’s preppy meets rock 'n' roll style, with Britpop and vintage references across her T-shirts, knitwear, outerwear and dresses. It followed Chung’s successful collaborations with Marks & Spencer and AG Jeans and went on to be stocked in Selfridges, Liberty, and Bergdorf Goodman, as well as on Net-A-Porter.

Chung’s eponymous fashion line also has a successful ongoing outerwear collaboration with British heritage and lifestyle brand Barbour, which recently launched its spring/summer 2022 collection. While Chung herself teamed up with Mulberry to launch a limited-edition capsule collection for its 50th-anniversary celebrations.