Alexander McQueen initiates redundancy proceedings for 54 employees in Italy

Alexander McQueen has begun redundancy proceedings for 54 employees in Italy.

“Regarding the collective redundancy procedure initiated yesterday, March 12, 2026, by Alexander McQueen, which affects 54 employees out of a total of 181, we express strong concern and clear opposition. This decision risks having an extremely significant social and employment impact.” This was the comment from the national and regional secretariats of Filctem Cgil, Femca Cisl, and Uiltec Uil regarding the dispute with the Kering leather goods brand.

Kering confirms layoffs at Alexander McQueen's Italian division

Unions had previously expressed strong concerns about the brand's future. “The number of announced redundancies represents a very significant reduction in the workforce. This has severe consequences not only for the individuals directly involved and their families but also for the work organisation, the company's overall stability, and its associated supply chain companies,” continued the note from the workers' representatives.

They are calling for a serious, transparent, and in-depth discussion with the trade unions to explore all possible solutions to reduce or avoid the announced redundancies.

Kering confirmed the opening of collective redundancy procedures affecting the brand's activities in Italy. The company added that the decision, although difficult, is consistent with the strategic review of the brand's global activities announced in November. It is part of the group's effort to return the company to sustainable profitability within the next three years, while also laying the foundations for its long-term future.

Unions call for social safety nets and redeployment within group

“We will continue to engage with our employees and their representatives during this critical period. We remain fully committed to supporting them throughout the process and the transition phase,” the company explained in a statement.

Specifically, the unions are requesting an immediate meeting to discuss the activation of social safety nets as a primary tool to manage this phase and safeguard employment levels. They are also seeking the recovery of redundancies through internal mobility paths within the group, leveraging professional skills and facilitating the redeployment of affected employees. Among the points for discussion is the use of voluntary redundancy as the sole criterion for identifying those affected to avoid unilateral and traumatic decisions.

“Employees cannot be considered a mere adjustment variable. For this reason, the union will closely monitor the development of the procedure, with the aim of protecting the employment, rights, and dignity of all those involved,” concluded the workers' representatives.