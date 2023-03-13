Alibaba launches new edition of Global E-Commerce Challenge competition

Alibaba wants to recruit young talent for the development of its international e-commerce business. To do so, the Chinese giant has launched a new edition of its Global E-Commerce Challenge competition, which is aimed at students from all over the world.

Based on simulations of problems that could be encountered by Alibaba's Global Digital Commerce unit, participants in the contest will have to develop creative solutions. To do so, they will be accompanied by experienced mentors, all from the Alibaba Group. At the end of the competition, participants will win prizes and have access to job opportunities within the Global Digital Commerce (GDC) unit.

This year's competition will begin with a round in East Asia, ASEAN and the Americas and Europe. It will take place online between late March and early April.

Those eligible will compete in teams and be judged on their ability to identify opportunities and develop creative, yet feasible solutions. Three winning teams from each region will compete offline in the final round at the end of April. They can win cash prizes worth up to RMB 50,000 (about 7,000 euros) as well as internship and job opportunities at Alibaba's international business units.

Applications for the 2023 edition of the competition are open until March 21. The competition is open to students currently enrolled in a full-time or part-time university program, or those who have graduated within the last year. Applicants are encouraged to enter the competition in teams of two to four people.

Launched for the first time in 2021, the Alibaba Global E-Commerce challenge is aimed at the retail talent of tomorrow.

For the 2022 edition, candidates were challenged to find solutions when it comes to AliExpress reaching a new target of French consumers, to identify the next star product for Spanish consumers on the platform, and to solve the issues of Japanese SMEs operating on Alibaba.com.

A total of 42 teams took part in the competition. Eight finalist teams composed of students from 13 countries, such as Brazil, France, Japan, South Korea, Spain, the United States and Vietnam, presented their proposals during the online final and answered questions from AliExpress and Alibaba.com.

