Alibaba revenues jump 54 percent in December quarter

Alibaba Group Holding’s revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 was 53,248 million Chinese yuan (7,669 million dollars), an increase of 54 percent compared to the same quarter of 2015. The company said, this increase was mainly driven by the robust revenue growth of its China commerce retail business, Alibaba Cloud as well as the consolidation of newly acquired businesses (mainly Youku Tudou and Lazada). For fiscal year 2017, Alibaba expects revenue to increase 53 percent year-over-year.

“Our robust December quarter demonstrates the strength of the Chinese consumer and Alibaba’s ability to create value across our vast ecosystem,” said Daniel Zhang, CEO of Alibaba Group in a statement, adding, “The 11.11 Shopping Festival featured Alibaba at its best, integrating commerce, entertainment and social engagement, all happening globally at record scale. We are driving the age of ‘New Retail,’ which leverages big data and innovation to provide a seamless online and offline experience for nearly half a billion mobile monthly active users.”

Business highlights of the quarter under review

Revenue from China commerce retail business in the quarter was 40,802 million Chinese yuan (5,877 million dollars) or 77 percent of total revenue, an increase of 42 percent compared to the same quarter of 2015. Online marketing service revenue grew by 47 percent, which the company said was driven primarily by increases in the volume of clicks, reflecting its ability to deliver more relevant content to consumers through our improved data technology.

Commission revenue, representing 30 percent of China commerce retail revenue, grew by 32 percent, reflecting robust GMV growth. Mobile revenue from the China commerce retail business in the quarter ended was 32,451 million Chinese yuan (4,674 million dollars) or 80 percent of China commerce retail revenue, an increase of 73 percent, in the same quarter of 2015. Revenue from China commerce wholesale business was 1,514 million Chinese yuan (218 million dollars), an increase of 30 percent compared to the same period, last year.

Revenue from our international commerce retail business was 2,452 million Chinese yuan (353 million dollars), an increase of 288 percent, which the company said was primarily due to the consolidation of Lazada starting from mid-April 2016 and also due to the growth in revenue generated from AliExpress. International commerce wholesale business revenue was 1,554 million Chinese yuan (224 million dollars), an increase of 9 percent against the same quarter of 2015.

Net income was 17,157 million Chinese yuan (2,471 million dollars), income from operations was 20,664 million Chinese yuan (2,976 million dollars) and adjusted EBITDA was 27,021 million Chinese yuan (3,892 million dollars). Operating margin was 39 percent, adjusted EBITDA margin was 51 percent and adjusted EBITA margin for core commerce was 64 percent during the quarter. Diluted EPS was 6.94 Chinese yuan (1 dollar) and non-GAAP diluted EPS was 9.02 Chinese yuan (1.30 dollars).

Picture:Alibaba Group