AlixPartners to sell 37 percent stake in SMCP

The management consulting firm AlixPartners UK announced the sale of its shares in the fashion group SMCP, parent company of the brands Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. This stake amounts to 37 percent (28,028,163 shares) of the French group's share capital.

Its a sales process that should last several months. The trustee, the financial company Glas SAS, and the resellers, Alastair Beveridge and Daniel Imison of AlixPartners UK LLP, are still in the preliminary stages of launching the sale process. No details regarding potential buyers have yet been communicated. The sale may or may not trigger a public offering.

The shares sold are currently held by European TopSoho, an investment organization registered in Luxembourg of the Chinese group Shandong Ruyi, former majority shareholder of SMCP. AFP specified that this sale will make it possible to reimburse the creditors of the Chinese company after the latter defaults on its debt.

The SMCP group, headed by Isabelle Guichot, achieved sales in the third half of 2022 up 13.5 percent compared to 2021. The brands in its portfolio (Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac) are distributed in 43 countries and include a network of over 1,600 stores.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.