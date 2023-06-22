All the winners from Graduate Fashion Week 2023
Graduate Fashion Week, the world’s largest showcase of BA fashion talent, has announced the best graduate collections and portfolios from its four-day showcase, which took place from June 12 to 15 at the Truman Brewery in London.
The event, organised by the non-profit organisation Graduate Fashion Foundation, showcased collections from the fashion and design graduates from 38 UK member universities, which culminated with a ‘best of’ catwalk showcase celebrating the ‘Class of 2023’ and the winning collections.
The annual event presented more than 20 graduate awards, judged by industry professionals and ambassadors, covering disciplines such as textile design, styling and creative direction, photography and marketing. GFW also presented catwalk awards for best collection and highly commended winners from each university catwalk show or fashion presentation, judged on creative impact, use of colour and fabric, and craftsmanship.
Highlights from the ‘Class of 2023,’ include Monika Pohorska from Kingston University winning the Zandra Rhodes Fashion Textiles Award for her ‘Voices of Nature’ womenswear collection featuring prints inspired by nature and mythologies, while Harriet Hooper from Leeds Arts University scooped the Accessories Award Supported by YKK for her intricate ‘Bilateral Being’ collection that featured a coat that turned in to a bag, as well as a transformable hat and other multifunctional garments.
Other winning collections included Amy Clunes from Northumbria University who won the Hilary Alexander Sustainable Trailblazer Award, honouring Graduate Fashion Foundation’s honorary president who died earlier this year. While Nottingham Trent University graduate Luoyuan Zhang received the Considered Fashion Award for his silkworm fashion collection centred around respect for ecology and nature.
‘Class of 2023’ winners:
Accessories Award Supported By YKK: Harriet Hooper, Leeds Arts University
Culture And Heritage Award Supported By Burberry Design: Diana Kibangou Obondji, Staffordshire University
Culture And Heritage Award Supported By Burberry Non-design: Nadia Girach, De Montfort University
The Face Excellence Prize: Nothando Ngwawaira, University of Westminster
Fashion Illustration Award: John Owen Hicks, Liverpool John Moores University
Footwear Award: Ciara Spencer, Norwich University of the Arts
Zandra Rhodes Fashion Textiles Award: Monika Pohorska, Kingston University
Digital Fashion Award: Simone James, Manchester Fashion Institute - Manchester Metropolitan University
Fashion Communications Portfolio Award: Eva Quinn, Manchester Fashion Institute - Manchester Metropolitan University
Fashion Marketing Award: Eva Quinn, Manchester Fashion Institute - Manchester Metropolitan University
Fashion Moving Image Award: Ellisha Mason, Norwich University of the Arts
Fashion Photography Award: Temujin Blakeway, Cambridge School of Visual & Performing Arts
Fashion Styling And Creative Direction Award: Moreen Honest, Norwich University of the Arts
New Business Award: Katherine Millward, Birmingham City University
The Terry Mansfield Publication Award: Kristian Braband, Solent University
Childrenswear Award: Rebecca Frost, Northumbria University
Considered Fashion Award: Luoyuan Zhang, Nottingham Trent University
Creative Pattern Cutting Award: Aimee Mann, Northumbria University
Fashion Innovation Award: Ana Del Rio Mullarkey, De Montfort University
Fashion Portfolio Award: Simone James, Manchester Fashion Institute - Manchester Metropolitan University
The Hilary Alexander Sustainable Trailblazer Award: Amy Clunes, Northumbria University
Sportswear And Leisurewear Award Supported By Gymshark: Madison Brabrook, Nottingham Trent University
Catwalk Winners:
Northumbria University
Winner: Meg Fletcher
Commended: Kira Banks
University of Derby & University of Hertfordshire Joint show
Derby Winner: Sofia Segalla
Hertfordshire Winner: Elizabeth McLean
Bath Spa University & Arts University Bournemouth Joint show
Bath Spa Winner: Erika Roznyte
Arts Uni Bournemouth Winner: Lucy James
Nottingham Trent University
Winner: Gus Beech
Commended: Megan Barnsley
Sheffield Hallam University
Winner: Isabelle Lucy Burton
Commended: Eloise Collett
Winchester School of Art at the University of Southampton
Winner: Xingyan Liu
Commended: Megan Fanning
Birmingham City University & Glasgow School of Art Joint show
Birmingham Winner: Rachel Hunt-Pearce
Glasgow Winner: Charlie Stewart
University of Central Lancashire & Norwich University of the Arts Joint show
UCLAN Winner: Adam Gronback
Norwich Winner: Micheal Rixon
De Montfort University
Winner: Nirawit Vanglert
Commended: Elise Ferretti
Edinburgh College of Art
Winner: Faith O'Hare
Commended: Phoebe Potter
GFW Collective
Winner: Charlotte-Susan Lamb from Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts
Winner: Lydia Gao from Cambridge School of Visual and Performing Arts
Winner: Harriet Hooper from Leeds Arts University
Manchester Fashion Institute at Manchester Metropolitan University
Winner: James Tree
Commended: Georgia Baker
Liverpool John Moores University
Winner: Paola Preti
Commended: Meg Wooldridge
University for the Creative Arts
Winner: Sara Hegyi
Commended: Ewa Besciak