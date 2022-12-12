Allbirds announces promotions in exec team

Lifestyle brand Allbirds has announced a number of promotions within its executive leadership team as it looks towards its next phase of growth.

Kate Ridley, the label’s current chief brand officer, has been promoted to chief brand and product officer.

Ridley joined the company from Adidas in January 2022, where she most recently served as senior vice president of brand in North America.

She brings nearly 25 years of footwear experience to Allbirds after starting her career at the sportswear giant in 2000 as a category manager.

Meanwhile Benny Joseph, Allbird’s chief technology officer, has been promoted to the new role of chief technology and culture officer.

Joseph is the longest serving member of the leadership team and has been credited with driving a strong company culture in a remote-first environment.

Alongside the promotions, co-CEO Tim Brown will also be expanding his focus to include the leadership of the brand’s Innovation Futures team, which oversees innovation and sustainability.

The team has been tasked with sourcing future innovation to help develop the next generation of sustainable products.

Brown will also be dedicating more time to external communications and building partnerships to amplify the brand.

In a release, Joey Zwillinger, Allbirds’s other co-CEO said, “One year post-IPO, we have so much to be proud of as an organisation.

“These changes at the Executive Leadership Team level, coupled with other efforts the team is hard at work implementing to streamline processes and improve our supply chain, will best position Allbirds for its next phase of profitable growth.

“We have long envisioned uniting brand and product under one leader and we are thrilled to have found that leader in Kate Ridley.”