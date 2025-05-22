Allbirds finds distribution partner for two further regions

US footwear and apparel provider Allbirds Inc. has further advanced the strategic transformation of its international sales. On Thursday, the company introduced new partners for key markets in southern Europe, as well as in South and Central America.

Accordingly, the Spanish trading company Trendy King will in future take over the distribution of Allbirds in Spain and Portugal. Since this spring, the Kiwi Life Group has been responsible for the brand’s corresponding activities in Central American and Caribbean states, as well as in Chile and Colombia.

Chief financial officer Mitchell sees growth opportunities in new sales regions

Allbirds' chief financial officer (CFO), Annie Mitchell, welcomed the latest agreements. She explained in a statement: “We are excited to expand our reach to additional regions where we see an opportunity to build a strong presence and achieve long-term, sustainable growth. As we continue to gain momentum with our initiatives in product innovation, marketing and customer experience, we look forward to working with these world-class distribution partners to introduce the Allbirds brand to their local customers.”

Just over two years ago, Allbirds presented a strategic transformation plan in view of high losses, which provides for fundamental changes to the business model. The measures decided at that time include, among other things, the awarding of international sales activities to local partner companies. In recent years, Allbirds has already been able to win partners for numerous foreign markets.