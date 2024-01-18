Allbirds names new marketing and design officers

Lifestyle brand Allbirds has announced the appointment of two new executives to its leadership team amid an ongoing transformation period focusing on inventory reduction, cost control and operational cash use.

Kelly Olmstead, Allbirds’ former SVP of brand and marketing, has been promoted to chief marketing officer, a role she brings over 25 years of experience to.

Prior to Allbirds, which she had initially joined in 2023, Olmstead served in the same position at Hanna Andersson after spending two decades at Adidas, where she was responsible for leading brand, retail and digital marketing for the North America region.

In addition to Olmstead, Adrian Nyman will be taking on the newly created position of Allbirds’ chief design officer.

In his most recent role of chief brand officer at electric vehicle manufacturer Arrival, Nyman garnered insight into the production of sustainable products. Prior to this, he spent 13 years at Nike, where he served in a series of roles, including VP, creative director global retail.

In a release, Allbirds CEO, Joey Zwillinger, said on the new appointments: “Their deep industry expertise, operational capabilities, and creativity will add tremendous value as we continue to focus on reigniting product and brand in 2024 and beyond.

“As we bring new innovation to the market, their respective backgrounds will further our ability to drive brand momentum through product and marketing, and energise consumers.”