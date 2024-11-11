Allbirds secures distribution agreements in Europe and Latin America

Footwear brand Allbirds has announced the signing of two new partners to oversee the distribution of its products in Europe and Latin America.

From July 1, 2025, Chris sports will be the exclusive distributor of Allbirds across Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Liechtenstein and Switzerland, while Uruguay-based Wystam will launch the brand in select South American countries, including Ecuador, Paraguay and Argentina.

The two deals expand on the Allbirds’ existing international distributor model, a setup the company has shifted to over the past year in five of its key geographies, as noted by chief financial officer, Annie Mitchell.

On these new partnerships, which bring the number of such deals to 11 companies, Mitchell added: “Together, we believe we can drive significant growth and brand value across these two important regions for our business.”

At Chris sports, the latest distribution deal not only presents a “significant step” for the firm, but also builds on efforts to "fulfil our responsibility as a company”, business unit manager, Florian Lenz, said.

Lenz continued: “With Allbirds by our side, we aim to make a positive impact on the environment and inspire our customers to make sustainable choices.”