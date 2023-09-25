Allbirds secures distribution deal in Canada and South Korea

Sportswear and footwear brand Allbirds has announced two new agreements with distributor partners in Canada and South Korea as it looks to move towards a third-party model.

The company, which had initially adopted a direct go-to-market strategy, made the shift as part of its ongoing Strategic Transformation Plan which it announced earlier this year.

Through this, it is also looking to continue cementing further distribution opportunities in new international markets.

This latest addition sees Allbirds work alongside Canadian distributor In-Sport Fashions Inc, as well as South Korea’s EFG Corporation, which will become the company’s exclusive distributor.

Both will oversee the distribution of Allbirds products across retail, online and wholesale, while brand and marketing resources will also be allocated via the partnerships.

In a release, Annie Mitchell, Allbirds’ CFO, said: “We are pleased to be delivering another material proof point under our Strategic Transformation Plan.

“We are looking forward to leveraging the regional knowledge and expertise of our new distributors as we focus on building scale and driving long term growth in key international markets.

“Importantly, this operating model will also enable us to reduce costs and improve profitability in these markets.”