Allbirds secures distribution deals in Japan and Australasia

Lifestyle brand Allbirds Inc. has announced two new distribution deals in Japan and Australasia, transitioning the company from direct selling to a distributor model across four international regions.

From June 1, Goldwin will become the exclusive Allbirds distributor in Japan, and from July 1, Compendium Group will be the brand’s first appointed Australasian distributor, where it will focus on opportunities across Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

In a release, chief financial officer, Annie Mitchell, said: “We are proud to partner with illustrious distributors in two important regions for Allbirds.

“Goldwin is a world-class distributor and we look forward to benefiting from their regional knowledge and expertise as we build brand awareness in Japan.

“Australasia, including our spiritual home of New Zealand, is a significant market for our brand, and we couldn’t ask for a better partner than Compendium to lead our efforts in this region.”

The move towards a third-party distributor model is one of Allbirds’ key pillars as part of its ongoing strategic transformation plan announced back in March 2023.

Other areas the company is focusing on is that of optimising US stores, slowing the pace of openings, reigniting product and brand and improving cost savings.