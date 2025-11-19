AllSaints doubles down on Europe with new Bleckmann partnership

British retailer AllSaints has doubled down on its approach to the European market through a new partnership with supply chain management firm, Bleckmann.

Through the agreement, Bleckmann will manage AllSaints’ European logistics from its warehouse in Enschede, the Netherlands, which is described as a “key hub” in the company’s portfolio.

The companies will work together on enhancing AllSaints’ warehousing and transport capabilities for its B2B and B2C markets, with an emphasis on serving European customers.

In a statement, Karen Lusted, global director of supply chain operations at AllSaints, said: “Partnering with Bleckmann is an important next step in strengthening our European operations.

“With their expertise in fashion and lifestyle supply chains, and their proven ability to deliver flexible, scalable solutions, we are confident this partnership will support our continued growth and commitment to our customers.”

AllSaints currently operates 281 stores and concessions across 27 countries, and already boasts a strong presence in Europe, where it continues to expand its retail network and digital platforms.