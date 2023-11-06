AllSaints founder Stuart Trevor joins Fanfare Label as non-executive director

Sustainable fashion firm Fanfare Label has appointed Stuart Trevor, founder of AllSaints, as a non-executive director.

"I've been a massive fan of Fanfare Label and Esther Knight since we met about two years ago. I met Esther at her PR showroom in Soho and I was so impressed with her incredible knowledge about sustainability. I absolutely loved the collection and immediately offered to help her with the business in any way I can. We started working together, and I'm looking forward to seeing the business grow,” said Trevor.

Commenting on Trevor’s appointment, Esther Knight, the founder of Fanfare Label, said: "It is a true honour to welcome someone of Stuart's calibre to our team. With his exceptional experience as the founder of AllSaints, Stuart has not only transformed a small label into a globally recognized fashion retailer but also demonstrated remarkable expertise in strategic growth. His valuable insights and innovative approach are invaluable assets as we look forward to an exciting and successful year ahead."

The company said in a release that founded in 2019 by Knight, Fanfare Label, best known for their upcycled denim, is committed to reshaping the fashion industry by focusing on circularity, sustainability, and responsible consumption.

The brand's commitment to sustainability is also reflected in its production practices, with clothing produced in London and organic & recycled jeans in Portugal in a family-run GOTs certified factory, emphasising fair wages, good working conditions, and job opportunities.

Fanfare Label has recently launched the UK’s first ‘Design Your Own Jeans’ service in Liberty.