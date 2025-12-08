Alohas's triple offensive: Enhanced customer experience, greater diversification, and a larger international footprint

Spanish brand Alohas continues its journey to becoming a global brand, accelerating its efforts to coincide with the start of the Christmas 2025 season. Alejandro Porras' company has made new advances across the three strategic pillars that support its growth strategy: customer experience, product, and international footprint.

Founded in 2015 as a digital pure-play brand specialising in “conscious” on-demand production, Alohas marked a decisive turning point in its history as a footwear and fashion company with the opening of its first physical store in 2024. During that year, as part of its new focus on physical retail to support its on-demand production identity, it opened its first stores in Spain. Throughout 2025, the brand then added its first permanent international stores in Milan, Amsterdam, New York, Paris, and London.

Interior of an Alohas store. Credits: Alohas.

This, in broad strokes, was the operational and commercial model of Alohas leading into the Christmas 2025 season, supported by its online operations. The company is now reinforcing this model through three strategies that have emerged as the main pillars of its growth roadmap. This action plan, as evidenced by the brand's latest moves, is based on a three-pronged offensive focusing on customer experience, product diversification, and international footprint.

From churros and pinchos to speciality coffee

With each store opening, whether permanent or a pop-up, Alohas has made it clear that the customer experience it offers is a fundamental factor in building and strengthening relationships in the physical realm. This approach is perfectly aligned with its vision of developing a retail network that not only sells its “essentials” but, above all, continues to support its on-demand production model.

Illustrative image of the 'experiential' activation named 'Always Latte Club' that Alohas has launched in London and Milan. Credits: Alohas.

The most visible part of this strategy included the store openings in New York and London. The brand celebrated the former with beer and churros with chocolate, and the latter with cocktails and traditional Spanish pinchos and tapas. These are notable examples of its experiential approach, which the brand has reinforced at the start of this Christmas season, this time in London and Milan. In these cities, it has once again set out to build and strengthen ties with the local community by collaborating with two speciality coffee shops.

Customers are invited to enjoy a “brand experience” by simply visiting one of its stores and registering their details. After this process, they receive a voucher for special drinks at the participating coffee shops in London and Milan. In the British capital, the activation took place from December 5 to 7 at Café Vins. A parallel event will be held in the Italian city from December 10 to 15 at ERIS café.

Under the name “Always Latte Club”, the initiative is presented “as an ideal way to start the festive season,” stated Alohas. The company added that it will offer its customers “a latte to accompany the discovery of Alohas’s new launches,” allowing them to “enjoy a moment of leisure and celebrate the brand’s conscious fashion in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.”

First unisex loafers and entry into barefoot footwear

Following the 'latte' initiative, the brand's new launches demonstrate further progress in its commitment to product diversification. This is the second of the three growth pillars supporting the company's expansion strategy. The approach has materialised for the Christmas 2025 season with two key developments: first, the launch of its 'Aven' loafers as a unisex model for both men and women, and second, the brand's entry into barefoot footwear.

Alohas's unisex 'Aven' loafer. Credits: Alohas.

Regarding these two new diversification steps in more detail, Alohas first celebrates the launch of the 'Aven' model. This loafer is designed for both women and men, with sizes up to 46, and is seen as a clear example of its diversification strategy and the elevation of its commercial offering. The company noted that while “until now” its trainers “had been the brand’s quintessential unisex footwear; with this launch, Alohas opens a new category of everyday luxury,” through “a timeless and versatile design that adapts to both formal and informal looks.”

Alohas's Tb.83 'barefoot' model. Credits: Alohas.

Meanwhile, regarding its entry into the barefoot footwear category, Alohas has announced the launch of its new Tb.83 model. This design continues the path opened by the Tb.490 model, which it describes as “its first sports trainer” and which “marks the brand’s entry into the ‘barefoot’ trend.” This footwear category is characterised by providing a natural stride with space for good toe mobility. Alohas now enters this category with a design that, it claims, promotes “a balanced stride and a more aligned posture.”

First store in Denmark

To accompany all of the above, and as the latest step in its determined international expansion strategy, Alohas has opened its first store in Denmark. The store is located at 10 Kronprinsensgade in Copenhagen, the country's capital. It opened to the public on November 28, becoming the eighth permanent Alohas store. This new point-of-sale in a new market allows the Barcelona-based brand to continue strengthening its identity as a global brand, adding to its operations in Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the US, France, and the UK.

From a particularly strategic location in the Danish capital, it will compete with its offering and its unique on-demand production business model against other operators such as A.P.C, American Vintage, Nike, Skechers, and Birkenstock. Birkenstock's store in central Copenhagen is located directly opposite the new Alohas boutique. At this point-of-sale, the Spanish brand will have a “trial stock” for customers to try on designs before ordering them on-demand for home delivery. It will also sell a limited inventory of its “essential” designs.

Interior of an Alohas store. Credits: Alohas.

“Copenhagen has always been a global benchmark for style and creativity, and opening here is a natural step in Alohas’s journey,” said Alejandro Porras, founder and CEO of the company. “We are looking forward to connecting with our Danish community, which has grown a lot in recent times,” he noted.

The brand’s management elaborated on the new Danish store’s operations, which, “true to Alohas’s on-demand model,” and as previously mentioned, “has samples of each design for customers to try on before placing their order,” as well as “a limited stock of the best-selling designs” available “for immediate purchase.” This system and new store allow the company to “reinforce its commitment to combining design, sustainability, and customer experience, consolidating its position as a benchmark for conscious footwear internationally and reaffirming that its growth is guided by quality, planning, and a responsible consumption model.”