Alpargatas CEO Roberto Funari steps down

Alpargatas S.A. has announced the resignation request from Roberto Funari, the Corporation’s CEO.

As a result, the company said in a statement, the board of directors resolved to elect Luiz Fernando Ziegler de Saint Edmond, as interim CEO.

The board thanked Roberto Funari for his intense dedication to Alpargatas over the last four years and reinforced its commitment, under the leadership of the new interim CEO and of his successor to be appointed in due course.