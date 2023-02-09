Alpargatas names André Corrêa Natal as VP of finance and investor Relations

Alpargatas S.A. has announced that following a successful structured succession plan, the members of the board of directors received the resignation request, effective April 1, 2023, from Julian Garrido Del Val Neto, vice president of finance and investor relations.

The board of directors has elected André Corrêa Natal as Alpargatas’ new vice president of finance and investor Relations, with a term of office starting on April 1, 2023 until the next board meeting to be held after the annual stockholders’ meeting of 2023.

André Corrêa Natal, the company said in a release, has bachelor’s degree in production engineering from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro - UFRJ, a master’s degree in administration from COPPEAD and MBA in finance from the same institution, in addition to extension courses from The Oxford-Princeton Programme.

He has over 20 years of professional experience and held several executive and financial positions, both in industry and in consulting, investment banking, and asset management.

In the last four years as CFO of Vibra Energia, the company added, he has directly led public offerings of stocks totaling more than 20 billion Brazilian reais, cost reduction processes, strategic acquisitions, liability management, among other relevant projects.

He was a member of the board of directors of Targus and is currently also a member of the boards of Comerc Energia, Zeg Biogás, Evolua Etanol, and the Brazilian Petroleum Institute.