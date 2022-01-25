Alpha Industries appoints Matthew Pantoja as chief brand officer

Outerwear specialists Alpha Industries has announced the promotion of Matthew Pantoja to the brand’s newly established role of chief brand officer, effective immediately.

Pantoja will oversee the brand’s product, marketing and experiences across all categories, regions and channels while reporting to CEO Michael Cirker. He will also be responsible for the company’s global brand building, working closely with its creative, product and merchandising departments and its international partners.

Already with the company since 2016, Pantoja has served in multiple roles, including vice president of marketing and e-commerce, sales, brand and business development. He also oversaw the transition of the company from its military roots to a lifestyle brand.

In a statement, Cirker said on Pantoja’s appointment: “Matt is an exceptional marketer who has helped our 60-year-old company evolve in a new age of branding and culture. Matt has taken on increased leadership responsibilities within Alpha and has demonstrated strong, strategic expertise and the ability to lead. We are recognising Matt’s excellence across multiple aspects of the Alpha Industries organisation with the new role of chief brand officer.”