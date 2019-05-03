Altair Eyewear signs exclusive licensing agreement with Spyder

Altair Eyewear, a division of Marchon Eyewear, has signed an exclusive global licensing agreement with Authentic Brands Group (ABG) to design, develop, manufacture and distribute eyewear for Spyder, ABG’s high-end ski brand. The deal includes ophthalmic eyewear, sunglasses and ski goggles.

"Spyder is a dynamic addition to our Altair Eyewear brand portfolio, combining the right mix of sport and performance to appeal to an active-minded consumer," said Nicola Zotta, President & CEO of Marchon Eyewear, in a statement. "We were strategically seeking a performance lifestyle brand of this caliber for Altair to give us opportunities for sun and optical eyewear as well as ski goggles, and we are thrilled to be extending our partnership with ABG and their exceptional roster of brands".

The new eyewear collection will debut in the Spring of 2020 and shall be distributed in optical chains and specialty retailers worldwide as well as through independent eye care practices and online at spyder.com and eyeconic.com.

Marchon Eyewear is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and distributors of eyewear. It has licensing agreements with several brands including Calvin Klein, Chloe, Liu Jo, and DKNY. Altair Eyewear, one of its divisions, has licensed brands such as Calvin Klein Jeans, Draper James and Cole Haan, as well as proprietary brands Altair Evolution, Genesis, Kilter and Sunlites, which are sold by more than 10,000 retailers worldwide. As for ABC, it holds a portfolio of over 50 brands, including Juicy Couture, Aérppostale and Judith Leiber.