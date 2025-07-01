Altri strengthens its expansion in sustainable textiles with acquisition of AeoniQ

Portugal-based Altri, a producer of sustainably certified cellulosic fibres, is making a significant move into the textile industry by acquiring a majority stake in AeoniQ, a Swiss firm backed by the HeiQ group.

This acquisition includes a capital increase and marks a decisive step in Altri’s diversification strategy. For several years, Altri has sought to expand the use of its fibres beyond paper and traditional forest products, into textiles and fashion. The aim is to develop biodegradable alternatives to polyester and nylon, in line with the European Union’s climate and circularity objectives.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions. If all goes as planned, it is expected to be finalised during the second half of 2025.

AeoniQ has developed technology to manufacture yarns with similar properties to synthetic fibres but with a lower environmental impact, attracting investment from Hugo Boss and Lameirinho.

Altri will build an AeoniQ industrial plant in Portugal and is investing in its production centres to refocus its activity towards the production of textile cellulosic fibres and the recycling of textile waste.

Same properties, less impact

AeoniQ has developed proprietary technology capable of manufacturing yarns with technical properties similar to synthetic fibres. These include elasticity, resistance, softness and texturisation, but with a significantly reduced environmental impact. AeoniQ filaments are biodegradable in marine, terrestrial and industrial environments. They already hold benchmark certifications such as TÜV Austria and Oeko-Tex.

Initial commercial results have been promising. Hugo Boss, also a co-investor, has incorporated AeoniQ into capsule collections. Portuguese textile manufacturer Lameirinho has created a vegan silk for the home using this material, presented at Heimtextil 2025. According to life cycle analysis (LCA), each kilogram of AeoniQ yarn generates up to 3.2 kilograms less CO2 compared to conventional polyester.

This commitment comes at a key moment for the textile sector. Regulatory and social demands around sustainability are undergoing a complete transformation. Europe has been pushing for more responsible production models for years. However, there is recent uncertainty over whether the European Commission’s Green Claims Directive will be approved.

Industrial plant in Portugal and validation at scale

As part of the agreement, the world’s first AeoniQ industrial plant will be built at Altri’s Caima facilities in Constância, Portugal. The plant will have an initial capacity of 1,750 tonnes per year and will be operational from the end of 2026. In addition, a pre-industrial unit will be installed for technical testing and collaborations with industry brands from the beginning of that same year.

This new infrastructure is in addition to the pilot lines already active in Austria, where AeoniQ technology is in an advanced stage of validation. The joint venture will retain the AeoniQ name, combining Altri’s industrial strength with HeiQ’s innovation.

The project has significant industrial backing. In addition to Hugo Boss, co-investors include MAS Holdings, the largest technical apparel producer in South Asia, and The Lycra Company, which has acquired the exclusive global distribution rights for AeoniQ. Companies such as Riopele, Impetus, Beste, Taiana, Feinjersey and Aunde Group are actively involved in the technical and commercial validation of the new material.

Altri accelerates its textile reconversion

The acquisition of AeoniQ reinforces a roadmap that Altri already had in place. In recent weeks, the group has announced strategic investments in its main production centres to refocus its activity towards the textile sector. In Portugal, Altri will allocate 75 million euros to transform its Biotek factory in Vila Velha de Ródão. This will focus its production on textile cellulosic fibres such as lyocell. It will also contemplate the integration of agricultural, forestry and textile waste as secondary raw materials.

At the same time, the group has confirmed the details of “Project Gamma” in Galicia, a plant exclusively geared towards textile production that also includes textile waste recycling processes in a second phase. Located in Palas de Rey and with an initial capacity of 200,000 tonnes per year, this plant will use advanced technologies to manufacture lyocell and soluble fibres, strengthening Altri’s position in the European textile value chain.

