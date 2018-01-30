Alvanon launches fashion innovation hub with Asian Pioneers

London - Global innovations firm Alvanon has partnered with former Editor-in-Chief of Apparel Monthly Jenny Liu, to launch a unique industry hub: The Shanghai Apparel Experience Center (SHAEC).

The new hub aims to connect market pioneering technologies and sustainable innovations to help transform the fashion industry in China and the rest of the world. SHAEC is set to showcase Asia's most advanced digital fashion and consumer-facing innovations, offering industry leaders and business professional direct access to transformative technologies. In addition, the hub will also offer a programme of professional seminars and workshops aimed at addressing the most challenging issues in the industry.

"By bringing together fashion industry pioneers and China business leaders who have local, regional and global perspectives, the Shanghai Apparel Experience Center will create a community hub that connects and inspires new ideas and solutions," explained Alvanon founder and CEO Janice Wang in a statement. "It will accelerate collaborations and development between the fashion industry and adjacent industries such as digital technology and media."

Located at Shanghai Mart Mall, visitors can either call or email Alvanon or Jenny Liu to book an appointment. "For a very long time there has been a big gap in the Chinese market between international brands and local know-how, SHAEC will bring the key players together and provide the resources, tools, news and information businesses really need to thrive and succeed in the Chinese and wider global market," said SHAEC partner Jenny Liu.

Li Xin, the China National Garment Association’s deputy secretary general concluded: "To align with China’s expansive One Belt, One Road Initiative the fashion industry is going through a historical revolution. We want to build an industry of innovation-driven technology, culture-led fashion, and responsibly guided sustainability. SHAEC creates a shared space and a new model that drives innovation and development."

Photo: Courtesy of Alvanon