Amazon announces construction of a new distribution centre in France, one of Europe's largest

Amazon announced on Tuesday the construction of a distribution centre in the Haut-Rhin region in France. It will be one of the largest in Europe, representing an investment of over 250 million euros and creating 2,000 jobs.

The building, located in the municipality of Ensisheim, will have a floor area of approximately 60,000 square metres and a total area of 189,000 square metres over three levels. The e-commerce giant told AFP that it is expected to open at the end of 2027. The company confirmed this will make it one of Amazon's largest logistics centres in Europe in terms of surface area.

“Dedicated to preparing customer orders, this site will incorporate the latest robotic technologies developed by Amazon,” according to a statement from the American company.

The group noted that in the Grand Est region, Amazon has invested over 1.5 billion euros since 2010. It already employs more than 4,000 permanent staff at its distribution centre in Augny (Moselle) and its two delivery agencies in Woippy (Moselle) and Strasbourg (Bas-Rhin).

In France, Amazon employs 17,000 people in its distribution centres and 5,000 in its sorting and delivery agencies.