Amazon employees in Germany to strike for second consecutive Prime Day

Workers at seven of Amazon’s twelve facilities in Germany are going on strike between Sunday evening and Monday, according to a press release by trade union Verdi. The date coincides with Prime Day, Amazon’s annual discount event.

Under the motto “no more discount on our incomes”, workers will stage a walkout in the cities of Werne, Rheinberg, Leipzig, Graben, Koblenz and Bad Hersfeld. “While Amazon fuels bargain hunting on Prime Day with hefty discounts, employees are being deprived of a living wage," said Verdi’s retail specialist Orhan Akman in the statement. “The company must finally recognise the collective wage agreements for the retail and mail order sectors".

Verdi organized a similar walkout last year to complain about the mounting pressure faced by Amazon’s warehouse associates. Prime Day deliveries weren’t affected, however.

Amazon runs 12 warehouses in Germany and plans to open another one soon, creating over 2,800 new jobs and bringing the total number of employees to 20,000 across 35 sites, according to a press release issued by the e-tailer’s German subsidiary on Sunday.