Amazon expected to cut thousands of corporate jobs

Amazon is expected to announce a second round of job cuts as early as Tuesday this week, in line with the e-commerce and tech giant’s wider restructuring efforts, which include efforts to reduce its corporate workforce by 30,000, according to US media reports.

Equal to approximately 10 percent of its corporate workforce, the news comes months after Amazon cut 14,000 white-collar roles last October. Representing half of its initial target, at least 800 of the roles cut were in India, reported Reuters late last week.

Current corporate jobs potentially at risk include roles within the company’s Amazon Web Services, retail, Prime Video, and human resources, known as People Experience and Technology departments, particularly those based in India. While the entire breadth of the layoff remains unclear, some sources indicate that Amazon may alter its plans.

If the job redundancies do go through, it will be Amazon’s largest layoffs since 2022, when the e-commerce giant let go of 27,000 employees. Many of Amazon’s current layoffs have been linked to its growing use of artificial intelligence, as the company builds out its AI operations and expands its use across all departments.

However, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy went on to tell analysts during a call discussing the company’s third-quarter earnings that the role reduction was not “really financially driven, and it’s not even really AI-driven,” but instead “culture" driven, suggesting an overly complex internal bureaucracy structure.

“You end up with a lot more people than what you had before, and you end up with a lot more layers,” said Jassy. Back in 2025, Jassy stated that Amazon anticipates a gradual reduction in its corporate workforce as efficiency gains from artificial intelligence are implemented.

More and more businesses are using AI to develop software and to automate daily processes, with the wider aim of reducing costs and decreasing dependence on human labor. Yesterday, Amazon announced that its Amazon Web Services had signed a new agreement with Nationwide Building Society to accelerate digital innovation, enhance personalised customer experiences for its 17 million members, and strengthen security through cloud and AI-powered services. linktext