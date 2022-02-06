Amazon just gained 190 billion in value

Last week was a big week for tech, with Amazon cementing its global superpower after it delivered its Q4 results. It beat Apple with the biggest one day stock market surge, which saw its market capitalisation increase by 190 billion dollars by end of trading on Friday and valuing the company at 1.3 trillion dollars.

In contrast, the value of Meta, the parent of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, plunged more than 200 billion dollars on the same day, the biggest single day loss for a US company. Whereas Amazon is upbeat for its 2022 forecast, Meta is seeing a decline in advertising, grasping with privacy regulations and a decrease in users spending less time on its services. Meta is heavily investing in the virtual world metaverse, including virtual-reality headsets and augmented-reality glasses, but adoption on a global scale is yet to be seen.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in an earnings call with investors: “When you combine how we're staffing and scaling our fulfillment network to bring even faster delivery to more customers, the extraordinary growth of AWS with 40 percent year-over-year growth (and now a 71 billion dollars revenue run rate), the addition of marquee new entertainment like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Thursday Night Football, and a plethora of new capabilities that we're building in areas like Alexa, Ring, Grocery, Pharmacy, Amazon Care, Kuiper, and Zoox, there's a lot to look forward to in the months and years ahead."