Amazon launches bargain portal Haul in Germany

German shoppers can now hunt for bargains on Amazon’s new portal, Haul.

The new section offers items at particularly low prices, according to the company. "We know that it is important for customers in Germany to find great products at very low prices," Amazon Germany chief executive officer, Rocco Bräuniger, told the German Press Agency.

Haul includes items from the fashion, homeware and lifestyle categories. According to Amazon, thousands of products will be available for 20 euros or less, most for under 10 euros. Haul has been available in the US since November and in the UK since early May.

The new section is integrated into the existing online shop and will initially be available to selected customers in the app from today, Amazon stated. In the coming weeks, Haul will be made available to all other customers. To find Haul, one can enter ‘Haul’ in the app’s search field or navigate there via the icon in the main menu.

Amazon entices with extra discounts

Market leader Amazon is under pressure from competition. Asian shopping portals, such as Temu, have recently seen significant growth in Germany. E-commerce expert, Alexander Graf, from the software firm Spryker, said: "Wherever Temu is successful, Amazon needs a response, hence a new platform. That is what Haul is meant to be."

Amazon is enticing customers with extra discounts. There is a five percent discount for a purchase value of 50 euros and a ten percent discount from 75 euros. Products are sold by Amazon itself, not by third-party sellers. The company ships the products directly to customers from its logistics centre in China. Orders should be delivered within two weeks, free of charge for orders over 25 euros. Buyers can return items within 15 days of delivery at no extra cost.

According to Amazon, the goods offered at Haul undergo all necessary checks, so that customers "can rely on receiving products that are safe and comply with all applicable regulations and Amazon guidelines".