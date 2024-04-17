Amazon Live launches shoppable channel on Prime Video and Freevee

Amazon is bringing its ‘Amazon Live’ interactive and shoppable livestreams to Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, meaning that customers can browse, shop, and engage with content they're watching on the TV screen by using their mobile devices.

Previously Amazon Live streams were only available on desktop, mobile, and Fire TV, the new FAST (free ad-supported TV) channel will give customers in the US more ways to engage with interactive, shoppable content from popular creators, brands, and celebrities, such as Lala Kent, Kandi Burruss, and Paige DeSorbo.

Wayne Purboo, vice president of Amazon Shopping Videos, said in a statement: "We are excited to bring customers more ways to shop with their favourite Amazon Live creators and brands on our premium streaming services.

"With the new ‘Amazon Live’ FAST Channel on Prime Video and Freevee, we’re making shoppable entertainment more accessible, interactive, and engaging than ever before.”

In 2023, more than 1 billion customers in the US and India watched Amazon Live streams across desktop, mobile, and Fire TV. The new channel will feature Amazon’s “shop the show” technology that brings the simplicity of the shopping experience to the TV screen as viewers can browse and buy items from the shows using the Amazon Shopping app on their mobile devices.

Amazon “shop the show” feature Credits: Amazon

While watching the new FAST Channel, customers can type “shop the show” into the search bar of the Amazon Shopping app and they will be directed in real-time to a shopping carousel highlighting the featured products they see on TV.

Amazon notes that with 75 percent of adults in the US looking at a mobile device while watching TV, this technology provides customers “with a seamless, interactive, and convenient shopping experience”.

Highlights on the channel will include content from creators and brands, including Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Rachel Clark, Madison LeCroy, Haley Kalil, Tastemade, and The Bump.

In addition, Amazon Live is also collaborating with creators to develop new content made for the TV screen, including a new original show with Paige DeSorbo that will launch on Amazon Live’s FAST Channel this June.