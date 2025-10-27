Amazon makes major investment in Dutch e-commerce

American e-commerce giant Amazon is stepping up its efforts in the Netherlands. The company will invest over 1.4 billion euros in the country through 2027, as reported to the Financieele Dagblad. This investment is partly intended to challenge its competitor, Bol.

The 1.4 billion euro investment will be used to facilitate next-day delivery. Amazon plans to install parcel lockers and aims to make it easier for sellers to sell products through its platform. According to the FD, a portion of the investment will also be allocated to Amazon's cloud service, AWS.

Amazon has operated a dedicated Dutch website since 2020. Previously, customers could only order through the company's international sites. It remains unclear whether the investment will create additional jobs in the Netherlands. Currently, Amazon employs over 1,000 people in the country, with roles in its logistics centres and corporate offices.