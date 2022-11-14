Amazon, Olay and Billie Eilish among winners of CEW’s 2022 Beauty Creators awards

Cosmetic Executive Women (CEW) held its first in-person luncheon in three years to announce the winners of its 2022 Beauty Creators Award, recognising this edition’s “most innovative” beauty products.

The event took place in Manhattan's Ziegfeld Ballroom and was hosted by Cheddar News’ Henna Doba.

Winners were announced across 33 categories from over 1,200 product entries, with the finalists and winners voted on by beauty industry experts.

Big name brands were among the winners within the Makeup category, including Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Nars Cosmetics and Elf Cosmetics, each of which were recognised for a specific product, from makeup tools to lipsticks.

In the fragrance category, Burberry and Hermès tied for the top spot for men’s scents, while Billie Eilish’s Eilish perfume won for women’s.

The Sustainability Excellence Award was presented to Upcycle Beauty, which reuse leftover natural products in its manufacturing process, while the Indie Brand Award was received by Summer Fridays, a company founded by beauty influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores.

Additionally, there were three categories voted on by the general public, such as Launch of the Year, which went to Olay Regenerist’s moisturiser, Retailer of the Year, which Amazon won, and Influencer of the Year, received by Mariale Marrero.

Winners in other categories included the likes of Olaplex, Dyson, Ouai Haircare, Drunk Elephant, L’Oréal Paris and Neutrogena.