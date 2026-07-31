Amazon Q2 net sales jump 20 percent as cloud and retail surge

US e-commerce and technology conglomerate Amazon.com, Inc. (Amazon) announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Net sales for the Seattle-based group increased 20 percent to 200.60 billion dollars, compared with 167.70 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2025. Foreign exchange rates provided a favorable impact of 0.10 billion dollars during the period.

Net income expanded significantly to 62.60 billion dollars, or 5.75 dollars per diluted share, up from 18.20 billion dollars, or 1.68 dollars per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Second quarter net income included non-operating pre-tax other income of 53.40 billion dollars, primarily derived from valuation adjustments on its investments in artificial intelligence firm Anthropic.

Amazon president and chief executive officer Andy Jassy commented: “AWS is booming, growing 36.7% year-over-year in Q2—our fastest growth in 18 quarters—and our AI and Chips businesses each eclipsed run rates of more than 25 billion dollars. In Stores, we again set record delivery speeds for Prime members in the first half of the year.”

Segment breakdown and operational profits

Performance across the principal business divisions remained strong throughout the three-month period:

North America: Net sales grew 16 percent year-over-year (YoY) to 116.20 billion dollars. Operating income for the region reached 9.10 billion dollars, compared to 7.50 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2025.

International: Net sales increased 15 percent YoY to 42.20 billion dollars, delivering an operating income of 1.70 billion dollars compared with 1.50 billion dollars in the prior-year period.

Amazon Web Services (AWS): Sales grew 37 percemt YoY to 42.20 billion dollars. Operating income for the cloud division surged to 16.60 billion dollars from 10.20 billion dollars in the year-ago quarter.

Total consolidated operating income for the group reached 27.50 billion dollars, up from 19.20 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2025.

In retail and supply chain operations, the corporate group launched Amazon Supply Chain Services, allowing external commercial enterprise clients—including Procter & Gamble, 3M, Lands’ End, and American Eagle Outfitters—to utilize its global distribution networks. The company also added over 700,000 new products to its selection from brands including Bobbi Brown, Rabanne, and Ted Baker.

Third quarter 2026 outlook

For the third quarter of 2026, Amazon expects to report the following financial metrics:

Net sales: Projected between 197.00 billion dollars and 202.00 billion dollars, representing a YoY growth rate of 9 percent to 12 percent.

Operating income: Anticipated between 22.50 billion dollars and 26.50 billion dollars, compared with 17.40 billion dollars in the third quarter of 2025.

The outlook includes an estimated unfavorable foreign exchange impact of approximately 80 basis points, alongside adjustments for the timing of its annual Prime Day event.