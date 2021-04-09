Amazon's India sales hit 3 billion dollars

COVID-19 couldn’t slow down Amazon’s business in India. The online retail giant saw sales in the country reach 3 billion dollars last year, allowing them to create over a million local jobs since it began operating in the South Asian country over a decade ago. 1 billion dollars of that 3 billion and 300,000 of those jobs came about within just the last year.

Amazon.in has seen 250,000 new sellers join the platform and over 50,000 offline retailers and neighborhood stores join the platform. Despite Amazon India’s growth, they are facing both stiff competition and their share of controversy. The e-commerce giant’s biggest competitors are Walmart’s Flipkart and Reliance Industries. Amazon India has also faced controversy from the Confederation of All India Traders which says they destroyed India’s retail sector.

India’s e-commerce market is only expected to grow at a ballooning rate. Morgan Stanley has estimated e-commerce sales in the country will hit 200 billion dollars annually by 2026. India is considered a major long-term investment for Amazon as the company continues to build their international presence.

Image: Amazon Press Center