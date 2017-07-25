Amazon’s watch category grows 160 per cent in India

Amazon India’s watch category has clocked in 160 per cent growth in 2017 along with 200 per cent year-on-year sales growth in premium watches segment. The year-on-year growth in premium watches segment is more than the growth in overall category, an indication of increasing appetite for premium high ASP watches by Indian consumers.

Most top premium brands are at 250 per cent. While metallic watches are gaining the momentum in premium segment with a focus on Gunmetal and Titanium watches, says Arun Sirdeshmukh, Head of Amazon Fashion. What’s more its the men’s category which is seeing higher number of new customers. And there has be a rise in demand for sub-categories such as couple watches and smart watches as well.

There is an incredible rise in the need for smart-watches from fashion brands online. The style has helped the company to increase the selection by over 5x YOY giving customers across Tier-II, III cities easy access to fashion smart-watches, says Sirdeshmukh. As per the survey, Bengaluru continues to clock maximum sale of premium watches followed by Delhi and Mumbai. Demand for men’s premium watches is more compared to women across the country.

While there is higher demand for men’s premium watches, the number of women premium watches purchased in Bangalore and Mumbai are substantially higher.