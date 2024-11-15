Amazon taps into bargain hunters with 'Amazon Haul'

In the battle for bargain hunters, Amazon is now launching 'Amazon Haul', a concept that will allow shoppers to find items that are all priced at 20 dollars or less. The new feature of Amazon's app and website is currently rolling out in the US.

Through 'Amazon Haul' consumers can find electronics, home furnishings, fashion and lifestyle products. In general, these items can be delivered to their homes within two weeks, according to the press release. Amazon also emphasised that the products are "safe, authentic and in accordance with relevant legislation". This seems to be an indirect reference to competitors Shein and Temu, which regularly receive criticism in these areas.

“Finding great products at rock-bottom prices is important to customers, and we continue to look for ways to collaborate with our selling partners to offer products at rock-bottom prices,” Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Worldwide Selling Partner Services at Amazon, said in the post.

Mehta continued: “Amazon Haul aims to make shopping for fashion, home, lifestyle, electronics and more fun, easy and affordable, all backed by Amazon’s A-to-Z Product Guarantee so customers can shop with confidence that the products they buy are safe, authentic and in the expected condition. It’s still early days for this experience, and we’ll continue to listen to customers as we refine and expand it in the weeks and months ahead.”

It is not yet known whether the service will also be rolled out in other parts of the world.