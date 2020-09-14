Amazon to hire 100,000 workers

Business is still booming at Amazon.com Inc. The company, which was one of the few retailers to actually see business improve during coronavirus, will now be hiring an additional 100,000 employees as part of its fourth hiring spree this year. Amazon’s main e-commerce arm continues to see growing sales, and is working to keep up with increased customer demand.

Amazon will be hiring full and part-time workers in both the United States and Canada. Amazon Inc. currently employees 876,800 employees.

Amazon has seen a 40 percent increase in revenue since the previous quarter and has hit its biggest profit in its history. For new employees, they will be offering a starting wage of at least 15 dollars per hour, and in select cities Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to 1,000 dollars for new hires. On top of Amazon’s minimum 15 dollar hourly wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include health, vision and dental insurance from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95 percent of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and other sites,” said Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations at Amazon, in a statement. “We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of 15 dollars per hour or more across those buildings and in our network. Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety. Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners.”

Amazon has already opened over 75 new fulfillment, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations in the U.S. and Canada in 2020 to serve customers. Since 2010, Amazon has directly created more than 600,000 jobs in the U.S across its corporate offices and operations sites, and invested more than 350 billion dollars across more than 40 states, including infrastructure and compensation.

photo: via Amazon.com