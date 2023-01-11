Amazon to shut three UK warehouses, 1,500 jobs at risk

Amazon UK is reportedly planning to close three of its warehouses in the UK, putting some 1,500 jobs at risk.

Warehouses in Hemel Hempstead, Doncaster, and Gourock in Scotland have been proposed for closure, Sky News reports.

They will be replaced by two new major fulfilment centres in Peddimore and Stockton-on-Tees.

Amazon told Sky News that all employees impacted by the closures will be offered roles at other existing Amazon locations.

It also said the new sites would create 2,500 jobs over the next three years.

Amazon told Sky news: “We're always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees and customers.

“As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities or open new sites, and we've launched a consultation on the proposed closure of three fulfilment centres in 2023.”

The news comes after Amazon last week announced plans to cut over 18,000 jobs, the largest number of employee terminations in its history, as it faces rising costs.