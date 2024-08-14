Ambercycle secures investment from Shinkong

Taiwan-based Shinkong Synthetic Fibers Corporation, a global leader in polyester production, has invested 10 million US dollars in Ambercycle’s first commercial plant.

The investment will support the Los Angeles-based material science company in expanding the global production capacity at its commercial facility for its premium material made from end-of-life textiles.

It builds on three years of collaboration that harnessed Ambercycle's molecular regeneration technology and Shinkong's extensive experience in the premium polyester market to jointly manufacture regenerated yarns and meet the growing demand for its Cycora regenerated polyester material.

Ambercycle expects to commence operations at the new facility in 2026.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Shay Sethi, co-founder and chief executive of Ambercycle, said in a statement: "This investment signifies a crucial milestone in our endeavour to make circular materials widely available.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Shinkong. This investment enables us to scale up to meet the growing demand of our customers and push the boundaries of sustainable textile production."

Eric Wu, chairman at Shinkong Synthetics, added: "Investing in their new facility is not just a strategic move—it's a commitment to pioneering a future with decarbonized polyester, which we see as critical to our business.

“This collaboration will further amplify our capacity to deliver high-performance, sustainable products to the global market."