Amer Sports beats expectations again in third quarter

Finland-based sporting goods group Amer Sports Inc. has once again exceeded market expectations in the third quarter of its 2025 financial year. In light of this surprisingly strong performance, the parent company of brands including Arc’teryx, Salomon, Wilson and Peak Performance raised its annual forecast again on Tuesday.

In the three months to September 30, group revenue reached 1.76 billion US dollars. This represents a 30 percent increase compared to the same quarter last year, clearly exceeding analysts' expectations. Adjusted for currency fluctuations, revenue grew by 28 percent.

Asia remains growth engine

The significant increase was largely due to strong results from the Salomon and Arc’teryx brands, alongside above-average growth in Asia. Revenue in Greater China rose by 47 percent to 461.5 million US dollars. In the rest of the Asia-Pacific region, it grew by 54 percent to 192.1 million US dollars.

In the EMEA region, which covers Europe, the Middle East and Africa, revenue grew by 23 percent to 528.5 million US dollars. In the Americas, it increased by 18 percent to 574.2 million US dollars.

Group more than doubles its net profit

Amer Sports also made significant progress in its earnings. Operating profit increased by 22 percent to 215.9 million US dollars. Adjusted for special items, it grew by 41 percent to 275 million US dollars.

Net profit attributable to shareholders more than doubled compared to the prior-year quarter, jumping from 55.8 million to 143.1 million US dollars.

Management raises annual forecasts

In the first nine months of the current year, group revenue totalled nearly 4.47 billion US dollars, a 26 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Net profit attributable to shareholders grew from 57.2 million to 295.9 million US dollars.

The surprisingly strong growth in recent months has prompted management to raise its full-year forecast once again. The company now expects a revenue increase of 23 to 24 percent. It also anticipates an adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of 0.88 to 0.92 US dollars.