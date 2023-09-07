Amer Sports, owner of Salomon and Arc'teryx, files for IPO

Global sports conglomerate Amer Sports has initiated the process for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). Headquartered in the United States, Amer Sports operates a diverse portfolio that includes renowned brands such as Arc'Teryx, Salomon, Peak Performance, and Wilson, a leading name in tennis equipment.

While unofficial sources have hinted at a business valuation potentially reaching a remarkable 10 billion dollars, Amer Sports has strong backing from Anta Sports Products Ltd., China's largest athletic apparel producer.

Reports from Investing.com indicate that the sports equipment manufacturer is eyeing an IPO that could raise more than 1 billion dollars, with potential aspirations to reach up to 3 billion dollars.

Regarding its operations, Amer Sports reveals approximately one-third of its product collections are made in China, while nearly 50 percent of its ranges originate from other parts of the Asia-Pacific region. The remaining production is distributed between Europe and the Americas.

Notably, roughly 20 percent of its product line is manufactured within the company's own facilities. These facilities are predominantly situated in key locations across Europe and North America, with Austria, Bulgaria, Romania, Canada, and the United States housing some of the most significant production hubs, as detailed on Amer Sports' official website.