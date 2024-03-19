American Apparel launches e-commerce in Australia and New Zealand

In a bid to expand its reach in the two markets, American Apparel has unveiled a dedicated e-commerce site for Australia and New Zealand, where the entirety of its 2024 product line will be available.

Prior to this, the brand had been sold primarily through third-party sites and its parent company’s overarching website, Gildan Brands.

In a release, Chuck Ward, president of sales, marketing and distribution at Gildan Activewear SRL, said the company was “thrilled to be increasing access to American apparel” in the two regions.

Ward continued: “We will also be bringing our newest collections and styles of American Apparel® to those markets and will be supporting the brand with our Craft the Culture campaign.

“With this campaign, we're encouraging our customers to channel their creativity, express their individuality, and create timeless memories through our products."

Among the products being brought to Australia and New Zealand are the brand’s new ReFlex lightweight fleece, the Pique unisex mock-neck t-shirt and Sueded unisex t-shirt. There will also be a number of staple products, such as the 2001 Fine Jersey Unisex t-shirt and the 1301 Heavyweight Cotton Unisex t-shirt.

The launch of the site will be accompanied by a digital marketing strategy alongside live activations at music events, such as the Rolling Stones Magazine Awards and Byron Bay’s Bluesfest.